Insider Buying: Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Purchases 272 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 449,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,689. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

