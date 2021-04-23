Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Sells 850 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $23,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ETNB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $515.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 89bio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

