Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 457,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

