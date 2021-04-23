Insider Selling: CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00.

CVM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 1,961,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,387. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

