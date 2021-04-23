Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22.

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 968,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,700. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

