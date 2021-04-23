Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Sells 952 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EGLE stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

