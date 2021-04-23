Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells 6,707 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. 2,402,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,930. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

