Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 66,745 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,942.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $284,057.12.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68.

Shares of EMAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 731,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.