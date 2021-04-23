Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells 3,772 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00.

Shares of ESNT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. 757,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,958. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $52.07.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

