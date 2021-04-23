Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$200,000.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Richard Mimeau sold 25,750 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$26,522.50.

On Thursday, March 18th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Mimeau sold 150,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$174,585.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,743. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.07 million and a PE ratio of -445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

