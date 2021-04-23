Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 8,181 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $210,333.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06.

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

