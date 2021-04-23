Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,431 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $157,933.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

