Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 110 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

Shares of LAD traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.58 and its 200-day moving average is $324.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.