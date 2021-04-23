Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 563 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MKL traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,188.84. 33,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,156.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,053.40.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Markel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 19.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist upped their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

