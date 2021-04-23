Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 14,377 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $191.29. 102,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,984. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

