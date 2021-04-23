Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 15,687 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,990,119.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.29. 102,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $191.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

