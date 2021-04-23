Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,110,516.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moderna stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $189.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

