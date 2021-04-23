Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,090,309.54.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.08 and a one year high of C$42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.