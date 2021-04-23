Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Sells 2,068 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,068 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $484,780.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $882,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $231.95. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

