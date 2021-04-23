Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.65. 239,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

