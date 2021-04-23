Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,906 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,963.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,939,667.50.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $133.12. 567,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,242. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13,554.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

