Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00.
NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.40. 557,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
