Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.40. 557,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.