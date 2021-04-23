Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells 17,667 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares in the company, valued at C$5,468,765.63.
Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
