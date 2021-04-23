Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells 17,667 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares in the company, valued at C$5,468,765.63.

Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

