Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.90. 7,631,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,023. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

