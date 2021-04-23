Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00.

ZM stock traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,021. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

