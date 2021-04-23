Insight Protocol (INX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $336,507.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $835,390.36 and approximately $336,507.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

