Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $29.74.

