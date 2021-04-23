Insight Wealth Partners LLC Invests $7.57 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92.

