Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,454.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $65,454.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,797,631 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

