Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Insperity reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insperity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. 4,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,686. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

