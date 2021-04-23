Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

