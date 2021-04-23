Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.30

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $131.13, with a volume of 553864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

