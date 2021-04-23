Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,325. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $682.94 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

