Insula Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Insula coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $16,487.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insula has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00075406 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 255.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

