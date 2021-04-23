InsurAce Reaches Market Cap of $42.20 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $42.20 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00010381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

