Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 56.1% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $6.05 million and $573,967.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

