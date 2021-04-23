Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 53.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $457,711.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00062493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00269976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004068 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00645312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.13 or 0.99970393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.36 or 0.01029347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

