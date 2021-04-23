Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.50.

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,253. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.18.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

