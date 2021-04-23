Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.
IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.50.
Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,253. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.18.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.