Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $450,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $5,948,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,110 shares of company stock valued at $24,315,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

FSLY stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

