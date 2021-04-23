Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 2,345 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 90.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 179,347 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 38.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 339.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DKNG stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

