Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 246.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,147,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.