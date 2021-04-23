Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

