Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.