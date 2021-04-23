Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.