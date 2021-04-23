Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $335.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.