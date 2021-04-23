Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 422.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

