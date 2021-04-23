Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,685 shares of company stock valued at $55,311,976.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

