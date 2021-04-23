Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

