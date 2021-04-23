Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 76,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $257.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.40 and a 12 month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

