Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

